Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.44 N/A 2.26 13.87 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 0%. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.