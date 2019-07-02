Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.74 N/A 2.26 13.27 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.68 N/A 0.29 50.97

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 16.26% respectively. About 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.