Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.42 N/A 2.26 13.87 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.