Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

Both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.54 N/A 2.26 13.27 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 26.28% respectively. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.