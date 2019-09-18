Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

We are contrasting Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.60 N/A 2.26 13.87 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 22.39% respectively. Insiders held 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.