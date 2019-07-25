Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

As Asset Management businesses, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.53 N/A 2.26 13.27 Mmtec Inc. 7 10228.37 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Mmtec Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Mmtec Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mmtec Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Mmtec Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. was less bearish than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Mmtec Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.