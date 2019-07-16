Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.62 N/A 2.26 13.27 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.25 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 29.68%. Insiders held roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.