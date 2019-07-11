Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

As Asset Management businesses, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.69 N/A 2.26 13.27 Cohen & Steers Inc. 44 6.44 N/A 2.50 20.24

Table 1 demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Cohen & Steers Inc. is $36, which is potential -30.70% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 45.6% respectively. 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance while Cohen & Steers Inc. has 47.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Westwood Holdings Group Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.