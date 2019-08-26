Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Contrasting side by side

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.51 N/A 2.26 13.87 SEI Investments Company 54 5.18 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SEI Investments Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SEI Investments Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility & Risk

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SEI Investments Company is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Its rival SEI Investments Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SEI Investments Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and SEI Investments Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.2% and 71.1%. Insiders owned roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while SEI Investments Company has 28.98% stronger performance.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Westwood Holdings Group Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.