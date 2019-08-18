Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.58 N/A 2.26 13.87 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3 3.15 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. was less bearish than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.