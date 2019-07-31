Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparison side by side

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.51 N/A 2.26 13.27 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.68 N/A 0.04 310.45

Table 1 demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance while Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has 17.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.