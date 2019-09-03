Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Contrasting side by side

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.42 N/A 2.26 13.87 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 14.54% respectively. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10%. Competitively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.