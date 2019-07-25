Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Comparing side by side

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.62 N/A 2.26 13.27 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 11.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.