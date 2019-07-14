Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 10.10% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. N/A 35 13.27 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s peers have 3.66 and 3.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. Competitively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.