Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.26 13.87 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.48

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 1.87% respectively. About 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.