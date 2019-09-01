Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Contrasting side by side

Both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 33 2.42 N/A 2.26 13.87 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.92 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Westwood Holdings Group Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capital Southwest Corporation’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.12 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 7.88% and its average target price is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 53.2% respectively. Insiders owned 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance while Capital Southwest Corporation has 10.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Capital Southwest Corporation.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.