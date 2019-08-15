Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.55 N/A 2.26 13.87 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.