Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Contrasting side by side

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.50 N/A 2.26 13.27 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares. About 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.