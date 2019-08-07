Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) Comparison side by side

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and 6661 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.61 N/A 2.26 13.87 6661 12 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and 6661 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. 6661 seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 27.08% of 6661 shares. Insiders owned roughly 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats 6661 on 9 of the 9 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.