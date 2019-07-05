Westwood Holdings Group Holds Holding in Conocophillips (COP); Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Anadarko Pete (Call) (APC) Holding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 17610.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.34 million, up from 5,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.52M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (APC) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 57,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 7.00 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Lc accumulated 774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Security National has 0.63% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Paradigm Asset Com Limited Liability Corp has 18,000 shares. Maryland Cap Management invested 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Louisiana-based fund reported 3,055 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 3,723 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Svcs holds 0.7% or 34,546 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Virginia-based Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fincl Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,700 shares. The New York-based Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 12,486 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 202,717 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 58,192 shares to 260,362 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,425 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips – Investors Should Go Long Now – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Will Continue Returning Loads Of Cash To Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips Stock Missed The Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 97,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,328 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anadarko: More Meat On The Bone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.