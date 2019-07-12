Westwood Holdings Group Holding in Middleby (MIDD) Has Lowered by $15.35 Million as Share Price Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Position in First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) by 50.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 9,861 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 94.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 118,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 126,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 9,668 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian by 369,087 shares to 873,046 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 42,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 9.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.63 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $99.70 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Middleby (MIDD) Displays Bright Prospects, Risks Persist – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Middleby, Tile Shop Holdings, and Uniti Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 8, 2019 : MPC, TRI, MPLX, MCK, MCHP, GOLD, CBRE, COTY, MRNA, ANDX, VER, MIDD – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby (MIDD) Beats on Q4 Earnings, To Buy Standex’s Unit – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Prns Inc has 13,348 shares. American Century has 194,892 shares. Bares Capital Management Inc stated it has 7.56% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi reported 20,030 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na owns 11,272 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 30,433 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 54,664 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 92,297 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,682 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 24,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.12M for 22.28 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 32,269 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 65,399 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,774 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 96,354 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 32,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 940,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 5,928 shares. 7,938 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.09% or 175,310 shares. Franklin Resources reported 456,230 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 169,753 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.04% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 130,058 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 209,516 shares.