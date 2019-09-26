Westwood Holdings Group Holding in Interface (TILE) Has Increased by $1.45 Million; Menta Capital Maintains Position in Trueblue (TBI)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 239.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 21,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The hedge fund held 31,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $686,000, up from 9,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 163,510 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 96,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.88M, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.38M market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 450,154 shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 44,290 shares to 29,838 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 83,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,041 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.80 million shares or 0.31% more from 36.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 24,288 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 13,403 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 5,500 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 38,830 shares. 29,333 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Heartland holds 0.27% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) or 163,819 shares. 34 are held by Parkside Natl Bank And Tru. State Street Corp invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 43,389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 513,327 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.05 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 101,011 shares. Axa owns 32,300 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 9,049 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold TILE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.12 million shares or 1.42% less from 51.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Limited Company holds 17,913 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 110,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). California-based Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 148 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 5,041 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 58,000 shares. 40,712 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 91,807 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) or 7,271 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 109,866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Jane Street Ltd has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 52,928 shares. Prudential Finance owns 95,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 64,754 shares to 160,254 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,756 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

