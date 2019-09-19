Westwood Holdings Group Holding in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Lowered by $25.53 Million; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Position by $783,680

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 55,459 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, down from 60,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.56. About 204,582 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 196,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 549,614 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.64M, down from 745,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.55. About 2.45 million shares traded or 34.25% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Realty Income a REIT to Invest In? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 141,377 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $72.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Core (IVV) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc reported 33,770 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc stated it has 1.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Motco holds 77,784 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability has 3,719 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.11% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc has 27,393 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Lc reported 13,260 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 55,615 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 292,652 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.04% or 5,894 shares. Westwood Grp has invested 0.78% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Salem Counselors stated it has 6,455 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Group invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Co owns 8,307 shares. Winfield Associate holds 1.4% or 20,682 shares in its portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. by 20,700 shares to 91,457 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 295,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

