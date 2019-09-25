Westwood Holdings Group Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Raised by $26.30 Million; Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Position in Mastercard (MA) by $362,736

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 212,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 777,572 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.76 million, up from 565,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 747,686 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 68,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.21M, down from 70,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $268.12. About 1.10M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9,657 shares to 108,097 shares, valued at $12.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 216,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.18 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

