Westwood Holdings Group Holding in Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Increased as Stock Rose; Roumell Asset Management Holding in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 275,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 756,469 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 481,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 47,919 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) by 1134.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 30,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The institutional investor held 33,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 201,273 shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 22/05/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CTT PHARMACEUTICAL; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 14/05/2018 – Senior Vice President Todd Reitz Assumes Responsibility for Operations of CatchMark’s Existing Properties

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 49,184 shares to 196,100 shares, valued at $63.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 554,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $40,769 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 33,841 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Invesco Ltd holds 134,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq accumulated 0.01% or 31,176 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 14,757 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Inc accumulated 0% or 31,178 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 228,020 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 2.90M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 22,974 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Northern Trust stated it has 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 4,244 shares.