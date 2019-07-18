Westwood Holdings Group Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $98.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $25.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1966.54. About 1.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 12,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, up from 211,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 246,823 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.11 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $94.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 19,049 shares to 783,916 shares, valued at $132.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:BDN) by 116,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).