Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $973,340 as Share Value Declined; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Mak Capital One Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 32,655 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 2,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 4,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $296.22. About 389,259 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5,789 shares to 297,673 shares, valued at $47.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) by 30,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,080 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De owns 5,439 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bankshares & reported 56 shares. Brinker Capital holds 15,363 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.29% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,812 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 29,399 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 1.35% or 699,322 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,764 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sands Cap Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 1.99M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 1,000 shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 9,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 84,003 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 45,850 shares. 45,531 are held by Goldman Sachs. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,834 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 240,627 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 29,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Fire Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Sei Investments Company owns 36,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mak Cap One Ltd Liability Co holds 2.07M shares or 24.59% of its portfolio.

