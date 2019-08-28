Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Position in Pfizer (PFE); Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Has Lifted by Bender Robert & Associates

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 32,952 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 25,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 7.49M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $161.48. About 2.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 48,377 shares to 634,070 shares, valued at $45.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 245,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,849 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

