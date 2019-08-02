Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Position in Columbia Ppty Tr (CXP); Ctc Has Cut Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $32.76 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (CXP) by 116.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 777,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.50 million, up from 665,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 133,241 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) has declined 2.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY SELLS MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER FOR $332.5M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 12/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases 1Q 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 M; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $316.93. About 4.25M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 75.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,757 shares to 3,107 shares, valued at $365.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4,429 shares to 112,345 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 9,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,831 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).