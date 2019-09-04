Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Albemarle (ALB) Position By $1.22 Million; Garrison Capital Has 1.44 Sentiment

Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 9 sold and trimmed equity positions in Garrison Capital Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.66 million shares, down from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Garrison Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 3.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 15,104 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 438,832 shares with $35.98M value, up from 423,728 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $6.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 292,035 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69M for 7.73 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 35,455 shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $114.11 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.

Caxton Corp holds 8.16% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 92,456 shares. The Illinois-based Drw Securities Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 273,355 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 234,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,950 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 3,893 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 49,244 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 14,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 24,102 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated accumulated 800 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 173,954 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Company holds 7,000 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,003 shares. Meridian Mgmt has 20,826 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 352,831 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was bought by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 16,210 shares to 38,645 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 32,637 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was reduced too.