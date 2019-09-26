Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake By $855,750; Bradley Foster & Sargent Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 5,550 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc holds 157,487 shares with $26.04M value, down from 163,037 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $70.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 340.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 17,115 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 22,140 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 5,025 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 4.90M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 6.08% above currents $163.27 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,551 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Fruth Management holds 1.96% or 29,549 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Security Savings Bank Of So Dak reported 8,320 shares stake. Iberiabank Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 2,801 shares. Bluestein R H And has 1,825 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust holds 0.61% or 4,217 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 205,388 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 381,924 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 9,753 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,453 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 2,886 shares. 60,281 are owned by Azimuth Cap Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 62,500 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,134 shares in its portfolio.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 5,188 shares to 179,018 valued at $52.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 637,113 shares and now owns 1.13M shares. Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 22.05% above currents $45.35 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 13. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4700 target in Friday, August 23 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bancorporation Trust invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amer Century holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 566,456 shares. 58,709 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Alexandria Capital Limited Company reported 43,823 shares. Moreover, Loews Corp has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,127 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 572 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.04M shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Heritage Investors owns 4,351 shares. 141,908 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 170,202 shares. Blair William & Il owns 26,353 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 103,270 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pension Service has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900.