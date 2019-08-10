Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake by $1.06 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 54,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 42,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 911,005 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 2,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 4,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $304.89. About 461,545 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Biotech Stocks to Buy for a Strong Growth Prognosis – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioMarin Q4 top line up 1% – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss, Shares Decline – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 234,925 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $419.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 144,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,800 activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,740 shares to 31,507 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 22,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,114 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd (NYSE:BPL).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.