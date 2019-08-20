Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised By $4.40 Million Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake; Essex Investment Management Co Boosted Tetra Technologies Del Com (TTI) Stake By $826,172

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 24.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 112,926 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 567,711 shares with $22.70M value, up from 454,785 last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $201.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 4.88M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (TTI) stake by 96.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 413,086 shares as Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (TTI)’s stock declined 32.17%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 841,879 shares with $1.97 million value, up from 428,793 last quarter. Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com now has $264.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 105,716 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 10/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces the appointment of Gregory Drohan to its board of directors; 22/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comments Mixed for Oil Refinery Deploying TETRA, Requesting UHF Channels; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 17/05/2018 – TETRA NATURAL HEALTH- AGREEMENT WITH NAMASTE ALSO INCLUDES SALES OF TETRA NATURAL HEALTH’S INHALATION DEVICE, AIR FILTERS AND ITS MUNCHIES B GONE GUM; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE REPORTS MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY PACT WITH TETRA NATURAL; 15/03/2018 – TETRA: FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BPN14770; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Landmark Commercialization Term Sheet for its Lead Pharmaceutical Product, PPP001, in Israel; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 294,065 are owned by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 2.05M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,214 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 0.31% or 297,950 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 79,910 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 44,215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paragon owns 239 shares. 204,390 are held by Prudential Fincl Inc. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). D E Shaw & Co invested in 1.54M shares. Invesco reported 709,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 391,660 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd accumulated 40,373 shares or 0% of the stock.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO) stake by 21,171 shares to 5,074 valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com Ne (NYSE:DAL) stake by 28,643 shares and now owns 72,698 shares. Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 9.82% above currents $44.39 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4800 target in Monday, April 29 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $52 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Partners Limited Co holds 0.04% or 7,358 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Assocs holds 1.22% or 3.06M shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 1.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,501 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 47,096 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Smead Capital Mgmt has 3.31% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has 2.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc has 0.95% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hartford Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grand Jean Cap Management invested in 362,486 shares or 5.9% of the stock. Btr Management holds 8,937 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 644,341 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Windward Capital Mngmt Ca holds 317,079 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Commerce Limited owns 0.6% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,800 shares.

