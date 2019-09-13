Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised At&T (T) Holding by $27.95 Million; Shares Rose; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 847,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.17M, up from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 4.81 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 5,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 66,274 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 71,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 516,902 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.40 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,967 shares to 91,976 shares, valued at $27.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 122,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 24,463 shares to 426,624 shares, valued at $69.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 74,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,900 shares, and cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings.

