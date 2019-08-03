Westwood Holdings Group Has Lowered Ventas (VTR) Stake; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Its Conocophillips (COP) Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 5,311 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 488,878 shares with $32.63M value, down from 494,189 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $62.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 26.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 5,205 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 14,336 shares with $915,000 value, down from 19,541 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 1.73 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 322,779 shares to 390,158 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 2.39M shares and now owns 4.15M shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 207,458 shares. 83,085 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Asset Management One accumulated 548,755 shares. Btc Mgmt holds 0.52% or 48,813 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 2.82% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Argent Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.20 million shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 9,312 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public stated it has 373,280 shares. Chem Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 35,950 shares. Ok has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Thomasville Bancshares has 0.22% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 483,672 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp, West Virginia-based fund reported 13,244 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Societe Generale maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72.5 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Assetmark holds 695 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 20,584 shares. 9.06M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Co. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 2,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% or 4,982 shares. Victory, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,793 shares. Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 65 shares. Cohen & Steers has 1.01 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 6,000 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Hostess Brands Inc stake by 518,816 shares to 2.65 million valued at $33.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 19,692 shares and now owns 29,021 shares. Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was raised too.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 18.31 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.