Westwood Holdings Group Has Lowered Its Polyone (POL) Holding by $2.48 Million as Share Price Rose; Harbourvest Partners Holding in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Has Trimmed by $792,848 as Share Price Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 521,467 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 80,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 490,474 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.40 million, down from 570,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 529,797 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 168,430 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 500 shares. Alphaone Inv Serv Limited Co has invested 1.51% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 650,506 shares. American Century Inc owns 536,176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Herald Limited holds 0.16% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 140,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 339,918 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Wells Fargo Mn holds 77,693 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 188,338 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 978,374 shares stake.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 21,150 shares to 22,850 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us (AGG) by 9,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 255,042 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 23,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated reported 678,790 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 2,012 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 33,533 shares. 332,410 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 828,192 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). 26,026 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 123,240 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 23,000 shares.

