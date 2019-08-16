Westwood Holdings Group Has Lowered Installed Bldg Prods (IBP) Holding by $5.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Its Position in Granite Construction (GVA) by $3.72 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 123,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 957,660 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Installed Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 111,579 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 703,827 shares traded or 43.63% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 1.93M shares to 5.59M shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 40,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IBP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested in 0% or 1,894 shares. Moreover, Clough Capital Prns LP has 0.19% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) for 45,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 22,581 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). 33,240 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Massachusetts-based Wellington Llp has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Hsbc Pcl accumulated 8,019 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 60,891 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 664,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Zacks Mgmt has 159,397 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 117,869 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 4,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 16,684 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 83,748 shares. Asset Management One, a Japan-based fund reported 139,599 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 16,645 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Lc reported 155,754 shares stake. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 28,715 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 6,422 shares. Green Square Lc reported 24,165 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 57 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.