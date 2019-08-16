Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Value Declined While New Generation Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.15 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 914,309 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 161.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 7,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 12,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 4,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 645,528 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,500 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hartford Inv Com holds 9,942 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc owns 1,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 777 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 255,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fagan Inc invested in 0.24% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Company has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 30,030 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 31,319 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs. 10,524 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Boys Arnold And Com owns 3,818 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 148,328 shares to 316,836 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 26,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,652 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,857 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 57,401 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 285,857 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 61,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.17 million are held by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Everence Capital has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 185 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 129,847 shares. 874,256 are held by Northern. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 25,000 shares. Ls Inv Limited Com accumulated 1,922 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl owns 191,819 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 61,515 shares.

