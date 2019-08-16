Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Its Renasant (RNST) Stake by $13.87 Million; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined While Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lowered Position

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 6,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 28,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.55. About 249,846 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 420,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.63 million, up from 780,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 41,866 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 59,145 shares to 332,305 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 48,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,070 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 208,959 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $331.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 83,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 202.36 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Winfield Associates has 0.3% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 21,893 are held by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Piedmont Inv, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,661 shares. Cadian Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 928,933 shares or 8.8% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com holds 0.2% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 5,407 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 62,171 shares. Asset One Limited reported 51,156 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 61,083 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Advisory Services Llc holds 3,870 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 116,911 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,021 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 42,240 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 3,559 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.