Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Dte Energy Co (DTE) Position by $515,220; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $3.03 Million; Stock Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 792,012 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.80M, up from 787,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 128,626 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors “green” bond opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 42,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,626 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 206,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 440,463 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 514,962 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $56.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 29,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,066 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by SHAW RUTH G, worth $248,540.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $126.38 million for 35.92 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

