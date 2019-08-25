Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted By $4.56 Million Its Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Position; Aew Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) stake by 18.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 119,980 shares as Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 751,796 shares with $28.62M value, up from 631,816 last quarter. Douglas Dynamics Inc now has $935.52 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 61,075 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 87,619 shares as Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s stock declined 5.83%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.61 million shares with $28.27M value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Rlj Lodging Trust now has $2.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 1.81M shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity. Shares for $78,500 were bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Misses Q2 EPS by 17c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Cap Management reported 19,015 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 24,132 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 73,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 87,083 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 1.19 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 0.09% or 594,238 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.51M shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 0.18% stake. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Amer Grp holds 110,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 38,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 386,291 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company holds 55,026 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging has $22 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 32.33% above currents $16.02 stock price. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $21 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 17,727 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1,378 shares. Rk Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.56% or 416,259 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 227,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. John G Ullman And Assocs has invested 0.04% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 46,423 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc accumulated 0% or 14,123 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated owns 10,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Prtnrs Limited reported 0.11% stake. Maryland-based Df Dent Com Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Stanley accumulated 0.07% or 7,824 shares. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). M&T Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 26,956 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity. DEJANA ANDREW also bought $247,845 worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.