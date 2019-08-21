Westwood Holdings Group Has Increased Public Storage (PSA) Position; Btr Capital Management Has Raised Its Eog Resources (EOG) Holding by $574,750; Market Value Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 936,691 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 159,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 454,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.95M, up from 295,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.56. About 205,636 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 97,367 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $138.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,515 shares, and cut its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: Implied Cap Rate – Seeking Alpha” on January 01, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (PSA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,666 shares to 56,636 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,494 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.33% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,533 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.03% or 119,919 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 126,350 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 87,952 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Cap Management LP has 0.33% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.09% or 151,295 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.08% or 30,169 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 22,489 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.22% or 60,000 shares. 575,090 are owned by Natl Pension Serv. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 1.95 million shares. Carmignac Gestion has 0.6% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.