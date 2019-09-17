Westwood Holdings Group Has Increased Its Holding in Interface (TILE) as Shares Declined; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Increased by $1.78 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 32,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.09 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 5.21 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 96,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.88M, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 121,022 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “White House adviser plays down expectations for U.S.-China talks – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Interface, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TILE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart sues Tesla over solar panel fires at seven stores – CNBC” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 88,636 shares to 353,023 shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 47,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,725 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,931 shares to 739,264 shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,875 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.