Westwood Holdings Group Has Decreased Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $13.88 Million; Truenorth Upped Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $1.34 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 97,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 672,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.89 million, down from 770,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $149.98. About 93,922 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 10,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,125 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 12,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 1.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $195.86M for 21.43 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 10,966 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Serv Corp stated it has 13 shares. 313,211 were reported by Nordea Mgmt. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 2,437 shares. Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Kennedy Inc invested in 47,309 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co has 2,738 shares. 1,952 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prns. Retirement Of Alabama reported 220,175 shares stake. Svcs Automobile Association owns 36,351 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 105,455 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.27% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,460 shares to 5,505 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 204,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 22,192 shares to 34,797 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,155 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.