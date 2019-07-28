Westwood Holdings Group Has Decreased Oneok (OKE) Position by $2.45 Million; Private Advisor Group Lifted Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $697,410 as Valuation Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 35,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,883 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 118,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 8,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 207,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 349,245 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 488,776 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). California-based One Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,232 shares. Axa owns 46,135 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.32% or 369,108 shares. Cookson Peirce invested in 0.14% or 24,150 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,002 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 4,461 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt accumulated 52,763 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Carnegie Asset Ltd holds 11,432 shares. Northern Trust invested in 4.94 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. 40,930 were reported by Robecosam Ag.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,676 shares to 349,531 shares, valued at $86.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,335 shares to 36,994 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 57,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,405 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).