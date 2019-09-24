Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Share Price Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Boosted by $12.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.82 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 58,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 770,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.19 million, up from 711,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (NYSE:FMX) by 44,284 shares to 228,140 shares, valued at $22.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 19,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. De Burlo Group Inc invested in 1.72% or 53,350 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,229 shares. America First Advsrs Ltd Company reported 5.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dana Invest reported 3,260 shares stake. Permanens Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. 51,973 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 16,963 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Lc reported 110,472 shares stake. Jnba Financial Advisors has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Newman Dignan Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,245 shares. Wallace Inc owns 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,824 shares. First Manhattan has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 42,977 shares. Bluestein R H And has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 29,544 are owned by Cqs Cayman Lp.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15M for 30.02 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

