Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Its Position in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) as Share Value Rose; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $322,812 as Stock Price Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 30,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 726,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, down from 756,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 2.06M shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 30,127 shares to 180,936 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Shs A Rep.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Lc holds 1.64% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 248,964 shares. Cohen Steers Inc stated it has 71,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc reported 138,247 shares. Natixis has 1.10 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 21,432 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 0.03% or 29,300 shares. Creative Planning holds 68,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiera accumulated 34,863 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,074 are held by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp. Hartford Financial Management invested in 37,496 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Seven Post Invest Office Lp has invested 1% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Engy Income Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 2.53% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 6.05M shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 130,476 shares. Advisory Incorporated stated it has 5.45 million shares or 2.58% of all its holdings.

