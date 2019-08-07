Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Its Position in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $589,615; As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.04 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 1.15M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 12,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 334,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90 million, down from 346,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 393,091 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $84.18 million for 19.93 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Flir Systems (FLIR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 113,685 shares to 659,012 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.