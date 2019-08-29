Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Its Middleby (MIDD) Holding by $15.35 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Held by Farmstead Capital Management Llc

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 367,290 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 94.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 118,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 7,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 126,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 32,815 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Llc Tn has 150 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Scott & Selber holds 1.04% or 29,142 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,321 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 632,061 shares. National Pension holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 264,300 shares. 115 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Texas Yale Cap holds 20,896 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Sandy Spring Retail Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 300 shares. Sei Invests has 208,848 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thompson reported 3,125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 431,109 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Inc invested in 0% or 10,146 shares. Epoch Investment invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 0% or 31 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 9.48% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 948,740 shares. 195 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 591,389 shares. Washington Trust Bank holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edgepoint Gp invested in 5.58M shares or 7.94% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. 83,863 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 45,680 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Llc invested in 0.5% or 197,129 shares. 44,020 were accumulated by Macquarie Gru. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 97,336 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,245 shares to 11,548 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,495 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC).