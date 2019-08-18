Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stake by $3.69 Million; Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Increased Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 258,016 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 14/05/2018 – #3 Bluebird bio dives deeper into its TCR alliance with Medigene, adding $500M in milestones and 2 new targets $BLUE; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 127,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 563,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, down from 690,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 276,643 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability owns 863,893 shares. 29,531 are owned by Aperio Grp Llc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 2.78 million shares. Putnam Invests Lc has 126,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 92 shares. Shelton holds 208 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York reported 70,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 96,934 shares. 1.39M were accumulated by Jennison Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 121 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 78,863 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 434,521 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% or 3,169 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 14,160 shares.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brooks Automation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Chip Stocks That Can Take the Heat from China – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Brooks Finalizes Divestiture of Semiconductor Cryogenics Business to Atlas Copco – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automation Gaining Momentum: 5 Robotics Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

